13-year-old accused in shooting of 8-year-old near Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a 13-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old relative in what appears to have been an accident.

Perkins Township police said Sunday that officers responded to a shooting reported Saturday afternoon at a home in the township in Erie County.

A police release says the 8-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police didn’t immediately provide the identity of the child who died.

Authorities say the teen was taken into custody and transported to the Erie County Juvenile Justice Center in Sandusky while the investigation continued.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

