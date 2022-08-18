SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana in his car.

Troopers stopped a 2021 Volkswagen Passat with West Virginia plates at about 12:50 p.m. Aug. 10 for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers said they smelled marijuana in the car and searched it. They found 30 grams of marijuana in the console and 139 grams of crack cocaine in the spare tire compartment, according to a report. They added that the drugs have a value of about $12,000.

Courtesy of OSHP

Lamar Yancy, 25, of Detroit, was arrested on charges of cocaine and marijuana possession. He was booked into the Sandusky County Jail.