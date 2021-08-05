12-year-old killed in Dayton shooting shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 12-year-old has died following a shooting on Randolph Street in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the call came in just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews on the scene would only release that the 12-year-old died after a shooting and a search warrant was served on the home after the shooting.

According to a 911 call with a neighbor, they say a child was outside the house yelling for help and that someone was shot at the home.

It is unclear if there are any suspects or if police are looking for someone at this time. Police said the incident is under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.