12-year-old girl shot, killed on porch of Ohio home

If you’re reading this story on the app, you can watch the video here.

NEWARK, Ohio (CNN) – A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while on the front porch of her family’s home in Newark, Ohio.

The suspect is an 18-year-old man.

Neighbors living on Ridgelawn Avenue say shock doesn’t begin to explain how they felt opening their front doors Friday night.

“When I looked out there were just cops lined down the street. The ambulances were sitting there in front of that house,” said Shawn Allen.

Around 9, the Newark Police and Fire departments responded to the home, where they found 12-year-old Isabella Barnes shot and killed on her front porch.

Police later identified 18-year-old Keegan Mummey as her shooter.

He was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle and later picked up on the same bicycle on State Route 79 between Heath and Hebron, but police believe that he got rid of the gun before he was found.

“I grew up in this town. I was born and raised here,” Allen said. “The whole time I was a kid, I never hardly heard of any shootings or any of that. There’s no ruckus, there’s no loud noise, you don’t have anyone partying, or anything like that. It’s always quiet, just like it is right now.”

Mummey is facing aggravated murder charges.

Neighbors still have questions about what played out in the moments before the trigger was pulled.

“What was going on for this boy to come back to shoot somebody? And was it meant for the young boy, and then she took the shot?” Allen asked.

Those are questions police are still working to answer.

“I mean it’s scary. It really is,” Allen said.

Police say Mummey got rid of the gun after the shooting so they’re asking people in the neighborhood to be on the lookout for any weapon they see unattended.