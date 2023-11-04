CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and five are injured after a shooting in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati on Friday night.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said in a press conference on Nov. 3 that at least one person is dead and several are injured, including juveniles, after a shooting in the West End neighborhood. The shooting happened near Jones St. and Wade St. around 9:30 p.m.

The individual who died has been identified as an 11-year-old male. The ages of people injured are not yet known, but many of the injured individuals are under the age of 18.

A heavy police presence was on scene, including the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Homicide investigators.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital confirmed receiving three patients with gunshot wounds. One of the patients has life-threatening injuries.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center has reportedly received two patients as well.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” said Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Teetge.

Teetge says there is no suspect information at this time. Police are still investigating what led up to this incident.

There is no indication of an ongoing threat.