$10K reward offered for information on 4 found fatally shot

Ohio

A medical examiner said they died from multiple gunshot wounds

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities have announced a $10,000 reward for information to help solve the slayings of four people found shot to death in an abandoned Cleveland home.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley called the case a top priority for his office and the Cleveland police department during a news conference Wednesday.

The decaying bodies of 18-year-old Jazmyne Lawson, of Cleveland, 19-year-old Aiyanna Quitman, of Euclid, 20-year-old Dejuan Willis, of Cleveland, and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe, of Cleveland, were found inside a third-floor bedroom of the boarded-up home Sept. 21.

Cleveland police on Wednesday said Lawson was pregnant and the four were killed about two weeks before their bodies were found.

A medical examiner said they died from multiple gunshot wounds.

