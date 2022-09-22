COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m.

An officer at the scene said the shooting resulted from a dispute over two families that share a parking spot.

Allegedly one person went into a house and brought out gun, but a person on the other side of the dispute also produced a gun.

A man was shot in front of his family during the dispute, according to the officer.

Police are looking for a suspect.

The 99th deadly homicide occurred in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept. 19 after someone reported a body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was dead.

The coroner has confirmed it was the result of a gunshot wound, and ruled it a homicide.