(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday a $100 million investment to fight opioid addiction in the state.

Of that, $58.7 million will go to expanding access to prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery supports. Also, $16.6 million will go toward community initiatives.

Locally, $150,000 will go to the Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program for minority youth and adults with or at risk of opioid use disorder.

“Ohio continues to make good progress in our effort to stem the tide of opioid addiction, but our work is far from over,” Governor DeWine said. “While the rate of unintentional overdose deaths is slowing, our work must continue. This funding will help us save lives and promote stronger, healthier communities.”