COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January 9, 2023, in Columbus.

On July 25, his attorney, Bryan Bowen, appeared in person for his arraignment in the Court of Common Pleas and spoke on Fuentes’ behalf to enter pleas of not guilty to both charges. Fuentes’ plea claiming he is not guilty breaks step with investigators’ account of the case. According to an affidavit, Columbus police took a DNA swab from Fuentes. In an interview with police, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Prior to Fuentes’ arrest, a story of a 10-year-old girl traveling from Ohio to Indiana — repeated by even President Joe Biden — was challenged by politicians like Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and groups like Ohio Right to Life. When police confirmed in court that Fuentes’ victim went to Indianapolis for an abortion, and they had the fetus available for DNA testing, the debate changed to whether the 10-year-old could have legally had the procedure in her own state.

Franklin County Common Pleas court states the judge assigned to this case is Julie Lynch (D), who is running against Jessica Barwell (R) in this November’s election. Should Lynch not be re-elected, Fuentes’ trial date is likely to be pushed back due to a new judge being assigned.