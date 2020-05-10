Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

10-year-old boy struck by car in Franklin County dies, officials say

Ohio

The sheriff’s office says the accident remains under investigation

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights Generic

Credit: Stelsone via Getty Images

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 10-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car as he and two other juveniles were crossing a street in Ohio last week.

The Franklin County sheriff’s office says the juveniles were crossing Route 161 in Blendon Township shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday heading north.

Officials said the eastbound and westbound lights turned green but “the children continued to travel northward from the median.”

Officials said a car struck 10-year-old Dijon Peoples of Columbus, who died just before 7 p.m. Thursday at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the accident remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com