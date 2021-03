AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) –– An 8-year-old girl died in a fatal house fire Tuesday morning after being taken to Akron Children’s Medical Center.

The Akron Fire Department received the call reporting fire in the 2200 block of 18th Street shortly after 4 a.m.

Firefighters arriving on scene said the girl, whose name has not officially been released by the medical office, suffered severe burns from the fire.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating the fatality.