1 killed in Portage County crash

AURORA, Ohio (WKBN) – A 20-year-old man from Aurora was killed Friday in a three-vehicle accident in Portage County.

The crash happened about 10:41 a.m. on State Route 43.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 53-year-old man from Warren was stopped in the southbound lane of State Route 43 to make a turn into a driveway. At the same time, an Aurora Fire Department pickup truck was heading north on the same road with its lights and siren activated.

Jesse Haley, 20, of Aurora, was driving south in a Honda Accord when he tried to brake for the stopped box truck but hit the corner of it, sending his vehicle head-on into the path of the fire department pickup, forcing both vehicles off of the road.

Haley died in the crash. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The other drivers were not seriously hurt. Both were wearing safety belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

