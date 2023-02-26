WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters are on the scene after a fatal garage explosion in Wickliffe Sunday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of Ridgeview Drive.

According to fire officials, one person who lived in the home was killed in the explosion. The victim was the only person believed to be home at the time.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

The fire chief says the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but he did warn residents to be careful with what you have in your homes, especially something that could be explosive like fireworks or propane.

According to the fire chief, the explosion luckily didn’t impact other homes and cause more injuries, but any loss of life is a tragedy.

We’re still working to gather more information on this developing story.