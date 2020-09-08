1 killed, 1 wounded in Ohio group home stabbing; suspect arrested

The name of the deceased and the condition of the wounded man weren't immediately available

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a suspect was arrested after a stabbing at a group home in Cleveland that killed one man and wounded another.

Police say officers responded to the residence on the city’s west side at about 9 p.m. Friday.

They found a 42-year-old man stabbed in the chest and a 44-year-old man stabbed in the chest and groin.

Emergency responders took both to MetroHealth where the younger man died and the older man was hospitalized.

The name of the deceased and the condition of the wounded man weren’t immediately available.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

