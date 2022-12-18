GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area.

Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, OSHP responded to the crash on State Route 325 and found two juveniles ejected from the buggy.

OSHP says the buggy was going southwest when the Ford SUV hit it in the back. The buggy went to the right and overturned, ejecting the two victims, according to OSHP.

Officials say that Gallia County EMS took one victim to Holzer Medical Center and the other was flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in West Virginia where he later died.

The driver of the car was uninjured, OSHP says.

Additional responders included Rio Grande Fire Department and the OSHP Reconstruction Unit.

Authorities say no charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.