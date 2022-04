MINERVA, Ohio (WJW) – One person was hurt in a fire and explosion at Imperial Aluminum in Minerva Wednesday morning.

The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District – Minerva Fire responded with multiple engines and medics.

Firefighters worked with employees at Imperial Aluminum to extinguish the fire, according to the fire department.

They say one person was transported.

They did not say the extent of their injuries or the condition of the victim.

No word on what caused the explosion.