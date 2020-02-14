1 dead in Cleveland fatal crash on street with ‘Do Not Salt’ sign posted

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Fulton Rd. and Vega Ave. in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — One person was killed in a crash Thursday on an icy street in Cleveland with a “Do Not Salt” sign posted.

According to WJW Fox 8, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Fulton Rd. and Vega Ave.

Police said the vehicle hit the bridge abutment. The road was icy at the time of the crash.

A second person in the vehicle was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Fulton Road was recently replaced with new concrete. There is a sign that reads “Do Not Salt This Street This Winter” posted on the road.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash for accident investigators to reconstruct the accident.

The identities of the victims had not been released early Friday.