1 arrested during O’Rourke visit at KSU

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested Wednesday at Kent State University during a campaign visit by Democrat presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, but the event was mostly peaceful.

O’Rouke has been outspoken about tougher gun laws and at one point said he would confiscate all AR-15 rifles if elected president.

Pro-gun KSU alumni called on supporters to exercise their right to open carry a firearm at the event.

Some pro-gun supporters showed up carrying signs and some carrying firearms.

The event was peaceful, police said. About 200 people showed up and aside from the one arrest for an unspecified disturbance, no other issues were reported.

O’Rourke’s Kent State stop followed a visit to the Valley where he visited Lordstown High School. He talked to people from various unions and the UAW strike against General Motors.