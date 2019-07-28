Ohio woman killed, dozens displaced in apartment complex fire

Officials say 70 apartments received damaged from fire, smoke or water

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 75-year-old woman has died and more than 100 residents have been displaced in a fire at an apartment complex outside Cleveland.

Parma Heights firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the complex around 10:30 p.m. Friday and found a fourth-floor apartment in flames.

The fire appears to have started in the apartment of the woman who died. No other residents were reported to have been injured.

Officials say 70 apartments received damaged from fire, smoke or water.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

A cause for the fire hasn’t been determined.

