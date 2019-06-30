Ohio traffic crash injures off-duty police officer

The pedestrian wasn't injured. Police say he was taken into custody

CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities say an off-duty Cincinnati police officer was struck and injured in a crash on Interstate 75 while she was investigating a male pedestrian who appeared intoxicated.

Cincinnati police say the officer was traveling home from work in her personal vehicle when she stopped to investigate the male walking on I-75. Police say the officer was talking to the pedestrian and waiting for assistance from on-duty officers when at least two drivers lost control of their vehicles, striking the officer’s vehicle. The officer was struck in the leg.

Police say the officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Authorities say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

