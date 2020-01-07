Ohio State University students react to latest safety alert following two assaults

Police said both attacks are similar but aren't believed to be related

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two attacks have happened on and near The Ohio State University’s campus within days.

Now, the university is alerting students and is asking for help to find the attackers.

“It’s scary to know it’s happening closer and closer to campus every day,” student Tyler Downing said.

In both cases, groups of men were walking together when the attackers struck.

“They did what they should have done to be safe in that situation and that could still happen,” student Trevor Healy said.

The most recent assault happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said three men, one of whom is an Ohio State student, were walking along High Street near the Ohio Union garages.

Police said the men were approached and attacked by three unknown men. Then, police said, the attackers took off without taking anything from the victims.

“That’s definitely scary because you don’t hear about that a lot,” Healy said.

Police said one of the victims sustained a head injury and the student has minor injuries.

Four days prior, on New Year’s Day around 1 a.m., three other men, one being an OSU student, were walking along East 14th Avenue.

Police said five attackers went up to them and started a fight. The OSU student suffered a head injury.

Nothing was taken from these victims as well.

“It’s really scary cause we live nearby and, as a female, I don’t want to walk alone, period, so that makes me more scared,” student Celine Agnor said.

Although some students said they don’t know who the victims are or who the attackers could be, they will be taking additional steps to make sure they stay safe.

“Just watch your surroundings and don’t get caught in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Downing said.

Police said both attacks are similar but aren’t believed to be related.