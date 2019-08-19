Ohio State University coach announces Buckeyes’ new starting QB

When asked about why it took so long to name the starter, Coach Ryan Day responded by saying the spot needed to be earned

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day has announced Justin Fields will be the Buckeyes starting quarterback.

Fields beat out Gunnar Hoak and Chris Chugunov for the opportunity to start against Florida Atlantic University, Aug. 31.

During the offseason, Ohio State’s quarterback roster was drastically revamped. In January, then Fields announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State from Georgia. Hoak and Chugunov are both graduate transfers.

Nothing past the first snap of the first game is guaranteed.

“All quarterbacks have done a good job this camp,” said Day. “I met with those guys and told them that all that really means is that Justin will be taking the first snap on Saturday. Where it goes from there, who knows.”

When asked about why it took so long to name Fields the starter, Day responded by saying the spot needed to be earned.

“I think anytime you’re naming a starter, they have to earn it. And how do you earn it? You earn it by playing. It’s very hard to earn a job in 15 practices in the spring and walking into preseason camp. You don’t just give somebody a job. Never believed in that, never will. You have to earn it,” said Day.

Coach Day also announced the 2019 team captains, as voted by the players.