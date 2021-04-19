Ohio State Highway Patrol asked to assist in Minnesota amid unrest in Derek Chauvin murder trial

**Watch the trial’s closing arguments in the video above.**

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WJW/AP) — While a verdict nears in Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd, law enforcement from Ohio is reportedly being asked to help in Minnesota.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol received a request to provide assistance in the state, the FOX 8 I-Team confirmed, and some Ohio troopers are being sent to assist. The requests reportedly came from Gov. Walz and the Minnesota State Highway Patrol.

Earlier today, politicians, religious leaders and community activists gathered in Columbus, calling for protests to remain peaceful in Ohio.

The call for calm also comes as Columbus is experiencing a record spike in gun violence and is reeling from another fatal police shooting.