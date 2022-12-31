YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In just a few hours, the sports books in Ohio will be open.

The first bets can be taken at 12:01 a.m., just after the ball drops on New Year’s Day.

According to playohio.com, sports betting is expected to generate $8 billion in its first year.

Digital sportsbooks are offering promotional bet credits to join.

Playohio.com betting expert Matt Shook says now is the time to strike gold.

“You’re not going to do any better than you’re going to be able to do on December 31. To get those pre-launch offers locked in and get your bankroll maximized going forward,” Shook said.

You can also bet in person at casinos, stadiums or kiosks in bars or restaurants.

Please remember to gamble responsibly and read the fine print with any offers.