Ohio National Guard member removed from D.C. mission after white supremacist posts discovered by FBI

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a member of the Ohio National Guard has been removed from the protest patrol mission in Washington D.C.

DeWine said the soldier was removed after the FBI uncovered information that the guardsman expressed white supremacist ideology on the Internet prior to the assignment.

“While I fully support everyone’s right to free speech, guardsmen and women are sworn to protect all of us regardless of race, ethnic background or religion,” DeWine said. “Our Ohio National Guard members are in a position of trust and authority during times of crisis and anyone who displays a malice toward specific groups of Americans has no place in the Ohio National Guard.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper requested states send guardsmen to Washington D.C. to assist in patrolling protests in the nation’s capitol. Ohio sent 100 troops to Washington D.C.

“Following due process, it is highly likely that this individual will be permanently removed from the Ohio National Guard,” DeWine said. “I have directed General Harris to work with our Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath to set up a procedure so that occurrences like this can not and do not occur in the future.”