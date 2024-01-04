SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — An email from Solon Middle School says that wrestling coach Rob Farley has been placed on leave.

The coach will remain on leave pending the conclusion of investigations by the school and Solon Police Department.

The email says that Farley was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault of a student.

The incident reportedly took place Tuesday morning.

FOX 8 reached out to police for more information.

