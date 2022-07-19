PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Portsmouth man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl.

Cody Lee Taylor, 18, was charged with one felony count of rape and arrested at his Portsmouth home, located on the 1300 block of Park Avenue, where he reportedly sexually assaulted the child, according to a Tuesday news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed witnesses at the Portsmouth home, which led detectives to recover video footage from the incident location.

The 5-year-old victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to Adena Regional Medical Center in Pike County for further treatment and a sexual assault exam, according to the sheriff’s office.

Taylor is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.