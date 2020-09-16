Ohio football players who carried police, fire flags on field awarded scholarships

MORROW, Ohio (WJW) — Two high school football players who were initially suspended after flying thin blue line and thin red line flags during a 9/11 tribute prior to a game, have now been granted scholarships from a local nonprofit organization.

The Holiday for Heroes organization called the two Little Miami High School football players “amazing” in a Facebook statement, and said they were proud to honor them with scholarships.

One day after the athletes were informed they couldn’t attend practice because of their actions, which were not approved by the schoool beforehand, the two were reinstated on the team.

The school issued a statement yesterday (seen below) that after an investigation, “there were no political motivations behind this display of support for first responders on 9/11, but there were stances (sic) of insubordination.”

One high schooler is reportedly the son of a police officer, while the other is the son of a firefighter.

“These men stood up for a cause they believe in. As they took the field with flags in hand it reminded us how we felt 19 years ago, heartbroken yet strong and united,” the Holiday for Heroes organization said a press release.

Still, the school district and its board members are trying to avoid controversy.

“The only two flags that will come through the Little Miami football tunnel are the flag of the United States of America and the Little Miami spirit flag,” Bobbie Grice, president of the Little Miami Local Schools board said in a statement yesterday.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: