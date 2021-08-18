Ohio Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 in the state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — State health officials held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by other health officials, including Dr. Michael Forbes, Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital; and Craig Dues, Director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mercer Health.

On Tuesday, Dr. Vanderhoff joined Governor Mike DeWine to talk about the increase of coronavirus cases in the state.

Last week’s 17,429 new cases were the most in a Monday-Sunday period since Feb. 8-14, when new cases came in at 19,133.