JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are expected to speak Saturday afternoon after a missing 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township was found safe on Friday.

An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for Ana Grace Burke Friday afternoon after she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The alert was canceled Friday when she was found safe in Bloomington, Illinois.

Jackson Township police say she was recovered by officers after they were called about a suspicious vehicle parked along the road.

Jonathan Lee Stinnett, who is an “associate” of the child’s family, has been charged with kidnapping and abducting Burke.

Stinnett was booked into Mclean County Jail in Illinois, but will be brought back to Ohio to face charges for his alleged involvement in this incident.