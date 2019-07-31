ODNR official stresses state park safety after recent Mosquito Lake drowning

Natural Resource Officer Stephanie Uber said a million visitors visit Ohio State Parks every year and they rarely have fatal incidents

Ohio (WKBN) – A representative from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources discussed state park safety on Wednesday, following a woman drowning at Mosquito Lake earlier this week.

Christine Beheler, 41, tried to save a 12-year-old boy who was starting to drown at the lake Monday evening. She became a drowning victim as well and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

She said when you go to the beaches and parks, it’s very important to keep an eye on your children.

“You have to be able to watch your child or children while you’re here and that is one of the things to help keep them safe and staying in designated swim areas,” said Uber.

She said it is also very important to make sure you read the rules before stepping foot into the lake.

