NYPD: Ohio man with assault rifle arrested in Times Square subway station

NEW YORK (WJW) — An 18-year-old Ohio man with a semi-automatic assault rifle was arrested in a New York City subway station on Friday afternoon.

According to the New York Police Department, officers saw the man sitting inside the Times Square Subway Station, on the mezzanine of the A/C/E line. They say he had the weapon in plain sight.

Officials say he was taken into custody without incident. Charges are pending.

Police are continuing their investigation. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.