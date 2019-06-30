Niles community honors legend with food and dog races

Hundreds of people crowded into downtown Niles to celebrate the man who invented the baseball score card

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Niles’ most famous citizens was celebrated at the annual Harry Stevens Hot Dog Day on Sunday.

Hundreds of people crowded into downtown Niles to celebrate the man who invented the baseball score card.

According to local legend, Stevens also invented the drinking straw and the hot dog.

For certain, he became very rich selling sandwiches at baseball games. He owned the largest sports concessions company in the country.

“Mr. Stevens is well represented. Donated the land for Stevens Park and his home is right on Robbins Avenue,” said Jeff Crowley.

Local don’t care if the stories are truth or not, but they do care about the right way to serve a hot dog.

“The proper way to cook a hot dog is grilled and that’s the only way,” said Georgiana Naoum.

Another part of the day’s activities includes the annual Hot Dog Races and a costume contest featuring wiener dogs.