Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 4, 2020

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – If you are still waiting on your stimulus payment, you aren’t alone. Nearly 60 million people have yet to receive their money, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

U.S. President Donald Trump signs H.R. 748, the CARES Act in the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will battle the the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

Other stories in today’s show:

GRIM REAPER AT THE BEACH: s the beaches reopen in Northwest Florida, a Florida lawyer is making it known he is not enthused. Daniel W. Uhlfelder, a lawyer and resident in Walton County, launched his “Grim Reaper Beach Tour” on Friday. Daniel joins the conversation to talk about his unique approach.

DENTIST SAFETY: From the air down to the water, a Chicago dentist is bringing high tech infection control to his neighborhood office. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

STAYING STRONG: During the current health crisis, health care for non-emergency patients has somewhat been put on hold — forcing hospitals to cancel or pushback medical testing, procedures, and surgeries. A Virginia child suffering from a brain bleed and is in need of medical testing, but hasn’t been able to get it because of COVID-19. WRIC’s Talya Cunningham reports.

