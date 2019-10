Members of a local advisory group have been pushing this project for years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is already underway for the Mahoning Valley’s new Veterans Administration clinic in Youngstown.

Members of a local advisory group have been pushing this project for years. They say the new site will be almost twice as large as the current facility, which is a few blocks away from the new building.

The Youngstown VA’s Outpatient Clinic Advisory Board is located at 345 Oakhill Ave., Suite 100 in Youngstown.