New treatment helps Strongsville man hold grandchild again

The Strongsville man is the first to receive new treatment to cure tremors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people may enjoy a warm cup of coffee in the morning.

But for Bill Purcell these days, his morning cup of joe is a bit sweeter.

“The greatest thing in the world: to hold a cup of coffee in my left hand and drinking without shaking without spilling,” he said.

For years, Purcell dealt with tremors in his left hand.

The little things were tough.

“I couldn’t write, I’m left-handed. I couldn’t write anymore that you could read it,” he said.

After multiple medications, it kept getting worse.

The final straw was that couldn’t hold his youngest grand-baby, Olivia.

“I’d either drop her or something, so I didn’t do it. You start to feel hopeless, nothing really gonna work,” he said.

Neurosurgeon Sean Nagel, with the Cleveland Clinic, renewed that hope.

He offered Purcell the newly FDA-approved focused ultrasound

It’s a non-invasive treatment; no incision is needed.

“Combining two therapies or two methods — one is the MRI, and the other is the ultrasound,” Nagel said.

The ultrasound waves target the affected brain cells.

“During the treatment itself, we are able to test their tremor and see how they’re responding by incrementally increasing the temperature within the brain,” Nagel said.

“It’s an immediate result. I mean, you come out of there, your hand is good,” Purcell.

It’s good for things like flipping the pages of a book or holding a grandchild.

“It was the greatest feeling, let me tell you. She’s a doll,” Purcell said.