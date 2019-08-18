Live Now
New Middletown man charged in online threats to JCC to appear in court Monday

James Reardon is set to be arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court

by: WKBN Staff

Police arrested a man in New Middletown Saturday that they said made a perceived threat toward a local Jewish Community Center.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The New Middletown man charged in connection to online threats made against the Jewish Community Center will appear in front of a judge Monday morning.

James Reardon, 20, is set to be arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m.

Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said Reardon posted a video on Instagram last month of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle with sirens and screams in the background.

The caption post read, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

According to a release from the FBI, on the same day police were informed about the online video, a warrant was obtained and executed at his parents’ home.

Reardon remains in the Mahoning County Jail on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges.

The FBI said the investigation is ongoing.

