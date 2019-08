The store replaced the empty storefront where Pat Catan's was located

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Michaels Craft Store location had their grand opening in Boardman today.

The store replaced the empty storefront where Pat Catan’s was located.

In January it was announced 12 Pat Catan’s stores would close and reopen as Michael’s.

Other locations that will reopen as Michael’s stores include Jackson Township, Wooster, Sandusky, Amherst, St. Clairsville and Westlake.