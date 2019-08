At this store, customers don't even have to get out of their cars

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chipotle opened its new location near Youngstown State University.

At this store, customers don’t even have to get out of their cars. It has a “Chipot-lane,” or pickup lane.

You can even order ahead of time online and get your order in the drive-thru.

The new Chipotle is at the corner of Wick and Lincoln avenues.