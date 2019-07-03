New Castle police say tractor-trailer hit woman, driver left area

The woman, a 19-year-old from West Virginia, died as a result of the crash

TAYLOR TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police say a woman who was hit by a tractor-trailer truck in Taylor Township has died.

The crash happened at 11:23 p.m. Sunday in front of 241 Center Ave. Police said 19-year-old Alissa Jones was lying in the roadway, and the truck left the scene before officers arrived.

Jones, who’s from West Virginia, was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, where she died Tuesday.

Police said they were able to identify the suspected driver and vehicle, and search warrants are being executed.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact the New Castle Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 724-656-3575, or tips can be left at www.newcastlepd.com.