New area code, 10-digital dialing for Miami Valley in 2020

The 326 area code will take effect on March 8, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Parts of Ohio are preparing for a new area code and mandated 10-digit dialing in early 2020.

The Dayton Daily News reports that area code 326 will be rolled out for new phone subscribers alongside the existing 937 area code in the Dayton area in southwest Ohio.

Starting Feb. 8, 2020, all local phone calls will require use of the area code plus the 7-digit number. The 326 area code will take effect on March 8, 2020.

A Public Utilities Commission of Ohio spokesman says available numbers under area code 937 are running low and will run out in 2021.

All current 937 subscribers will keep their numbers.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

07/13/19 11:51:44 (GMT -4:00)