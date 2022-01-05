RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with the Ravenna School District announced Wednesday that they are going fully remote beginning next week.

Citing the rise in COVID numbers, the availability of substitute teachers, mask compliance, student and staff absences and safety, classes will be fully remote beginning Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 21. That, in addition to a professional development day and the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, puts the remote session at eight days.

This switch is meant to alleviate congregate settings such as classrooms and cafeterias, school officials said.

Teachers are taking the time between now and Friday to prepare their students for the remote session.

“By letting you know today of our decision to go remote starting Monday, January 10, 2022, I am hopeful that you will have ample time to determine child care needs, etc. I realize that this situation is inconvenient for many, if not most, of our families, however, it is our belief that these two weeks of remote learning will pay off in the long run – with fewer cases of COVID due to less opportunity to spread the virus in congregate areas. Two weeks now versus two months later is our goal,” said Superintendent Dr. Jaura Hebert.

Food distribution will still happen daily at bus stops and in buildings. More information about how food will be distributed will be sent to families later this week.