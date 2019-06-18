Neighbor hears ‘Get down to the ground’ before man shot in Campbell

Campbell police said they found a man lying in the yard and yelling

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds in Campbell on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Penhale Ave. for a report of shots fired

There, they found Maxx Myers lying in the yard and yelling. Police also found two women, who told officers that Myers had been shot.

Police said Myers had blood on his leg.

Crews took him to the hospital.

Officers were told that an unknown person in a white truck was parked between 615 and 623 Penhale Ave. According to a police report, the person grabbed a gun from the trunk, drove west on Penhale and fired multiple shots from the vehicle.

An officer spoke with a neighbor, who said she heard someone yell, “Get down to the ground.” She says she also heard eight gunshots.

No witnesses knew a reason for the shooting and they couldn’t identify a suspect, police say.

Officers found eight spent shell casings on the side of the street.