AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 25th anniversary of the Corvette and Steel Car Show was held at Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown on Sunday.

There were nearly 200 Covettes on display at the show, making this one of Mahoning Valley Corvettes’ biggest events since 1962.

Proceeds raised from the event will go to Making Kids Count.

Club president Michael Sodomora explained why Corvettes are so appealing during the show.

“It’s a fun car to drive. It’s an icon, the American Dream, Chevy,” he said.