Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine holding daily briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.

Zoom stepping up security to protect online meetings

National and World

The number of people using the service is way up and so are privacy intrusions and unwanted meeting participation -- so-called "Zoom bombing"

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Zoom virtual meeting

CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – Coronavirus stay-at-home orders sent the usage of virtual meeting software Zoom through the roof. The number of people using the service is way up and so are privacy intrusions and unwanted meeting participation — so-called “Zoom bombing.”

The most troubling examples included educational classes and local government meetings interrupted with pornographic and racist images.

As a result, according to USA Today, Zoom is stepping up its security.

The company said Wednesday a new 5.0 version of its software will be available later this week.

On top of beefed-up security, Zoom will utilize enhanced encryption to better safeguard meeting data and prevent tampering with online meetings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com