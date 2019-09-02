Zoo in Ohio to gain 2 more western lowland gorillas

Two more western lowland gorillas will soon join its blended gorilla family

POWELL, Ohio (AP) – A zoo in Ohio says two more western lowland gorillas will soon join its blended gorilla family.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 4½-year-old Sulaiman and his mother, 17-year-old Shalia will be arriving at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium this fall from the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Columbus Zoo officials say Sulaiman, nicknamed Sully is a half-sibling of nearly 2-year-old Zahra. Zahra was transferred to the Columbus facility last year after her parents died from gastrointestinal infections likely caused by a water supply infected with E. Coli bacteria. Sully and Zahra have the same father.

Audra Meinelt, curator of the Columbus Zoo’s Congo Expedition says Sully and his mother will integrate into 35-year-old silverback gorilla Mac’s troop, if all goes well. She says Mac has accepted the zoo’s other foster gorillas.

