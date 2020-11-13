Zimbabweans mend shabby dollar notes amid economic crisis

Albert Marombe holds up a a grimmy, tattered $20 bill at a busy market in Harare, in this Wednesday, Oct, 21, 2020 photo. Worn out or shredded by rats, one dollar notes are king in Zimbabwe, beset by a continuing economic crisis, and enterprising traders are repairing old notes for desperate customers.( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Crisp new dollar notes are not coming into the southern African country, so enterprising traders are repairing old ones for desperate customers

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — One dollar bills are king in Zimbabwe, beset by a worsening economic crisis, as shoppers rely on them to buy their daily bread and other small purchases.

Formal businesses reject such notes, forcing people to sell them to traders for a fraction of their original value.

Informal street markets will usually — with some negotiation — accept the glue-patched notes.

Zimbabwe’s booming informal economy employs about two-thirds of the population, according to the International Monetary Fund, so there are lots of such dirty dollars in circulation.