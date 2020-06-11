Youngstown ranked in top five for most postal worker dog bites in northern Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown ranks in the top five across northern Ohio for dog bites suffered by letter carriers.

While the numbers have gone down across the nation, letter carriers are still getting bitten thousands of times a year across the U.S.

There were 5,039 reports of dog bites involving letter carriers in 2019. That’s down more than 200 from 2018, and down 400 compared to 2017.

Cleveland leads the numbers in northern Ohio with 51 bites, followed by Toledo with 32, and Canton with 18

Youngstown comes in 16 followed by Akron with 14.

Houston leads the country with 85 attacks reported last year, followed by Los Angeles at 74.

Sunday, June 14 kicks off Postal Service National Dog Bite Awareness Week. The campaign addresses aggressive dog behaviors that pose serious threats to workers.

“During this difficult time, our letter carriers are delivering mail and they need to do it safely,” said Postal Service Safety Awareness Program Manager Chris Johnson. “We can continue to move the number of dog attacks downward by increasing awareness.”

Hand held delivery confirmation devices can now let a postal worker know if there is a dog in the house, and the worker can let the customer know they are on their way and to secure their dog.

The U.S. Post Office has shared the following stories from letter carriers and their interactions with aggressive dogs:

Regina R.

Regina was delivering to a residence where she never had a problem with a dog until this one day. The house had a mail slot at the front door. As she was bending down to put mail through, she noticed the door was ajar a tiny crack and that’s when a pit bull came charging at her. With a quick response, she was able to pull the door shut and keep it closed. There was glass near the door and the dog charged the glass and broke it with its head. Luckily, the homeowner rushed to see what was going on. Regina immediately notified her supervisor and explained the situation. Within days, the homeowner put a mailbox in the front of the house.

Angela B.

On Angela’s route, a large dog was off leash and charged at her. She did not deliver to that home and alerted her supervisor. In another incident, she walked toward a house with a German shepherd sitting on the front porch. A leash prevented the dog from attacking. Again, Angela did not deliver to that house and alerted her supervisor.

Michael C.

Michael was in the back of his truck sorting mail when a dog got loose from its owner, jumped into the truck and bit him on the wrist. The dog was on a leash being held by its owner. The owner was texting on his phone when the dog got away from him and bit Michael. He went to a hospital and got 10 stitches after this attack.

The Postal Service offers these tips for dog owners: