Disney offers to pay fans to watch movies for 30 days

(KSNT) – Calling all Disney fans! You can get paid to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.

This is in anticipation of the release of Disney’s new streaming service Disney+. Reviews.org is aiming to hire a Disney fanatic who is eager to test out the platform.

You have to be 18 years old or older and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Reviews.org jokingly added another requirement being as swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.

If you’re chosen, you’ll win $1,000 along with a free one-year subscription to Disney+ and a Disney-themed movie-watching kit.

You can find more information about the contest and the application here. Applications are open through Nov. 7. Disney+ is set to launch on Nov. 12. for $6.99 per month.