YETI recalls travel mug with faulty lid

The company said it would give customers a full refund

(WKBN) – YETI is recalling one of its travel mugs after its “Stronghold” lid has proven to be not so strong.

The recall affects the Rambler 20 oz. travel mug with Stronghold lid. You can see a list of all of the affected SKU numbers online.

The lid’s MagSlider and whatever’s in your mug can spill on you if the mug is filled with hot liquid, sealed with the lid, and somehow agitated or inverted.

The mugs were sold on YETI’s website and YETI retail stores.

The company said customers should stop using this mug right away and return the Stronghold lid to YETI for a full refund. You can fill out a return form online.

You won’t need to send back the entire mug, just the lid.

If you have any questions, you can call 1-833-444-3151 or email productrecall@yeti.com.